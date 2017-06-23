TOP STORIES
"Those who talk about others to you, will talk about you to others"By: Koo -Prempeh-Wash,US
NSMQ Live: Aggrey, Anlo size up 2014 champs Mfantsipim 'red devils'
Myjoyonline.com's Edwin Appiah brings you a live update from the science competition which throws up serious, severe social bragging rights for a population generally not in tune with science and maths.
Experiencing some technical difficulty. Live update will be back
Quiz mistress wieghs in on the 'horse and chariots' comments; says she has heard that several times but.... the horses appear to have won nonetheless, she suggests.
The Anlo fans is defeaning..... Some one screams ' Please this is not a Bible school in apparent reference to Anlo SHS.
Anlo SHS: 'It feels really great to be in the quarter-finals..horse and chariots are prepared for battle but victory comes from the Lord
Mfantsipim: 'The zeal of the Lord will accomplish it
Aggrey Memorial: 'With Christ in the vessel, we will smile at the storm.
Anlo SHS have a loud support base. But so did GSTS before their mulling and New Juaben before they were pushed out by Adisco. Whatever it is, Anlo will be ready to fight for respect.
Aggrey Memorial and Anlo SHS face 2014 winners Mfantsipim School in the last contest of the day.
With a promise of a semi-final spot, Mfantsipim School will hope to prevent an upset which has seen big names like Opoku Ware SHS, Pope Johns fall to less fancied sides.
Aggrey will agree Mfantsipim School are favourites but they won't agree they will be push-overs. Anlo SHS, another Volta regional school will find inspiration from Mawuli SHS which just qualified with an easy win over West Africa SHS and Holy Child.
How they got here
Mfantsipim School eliminated their longtime rival St. Peter’s School and Kwahu Ridge SHTS
Aggrey Memorial snatched a late one-point victory from Notre Dame Girls in the contest that also featured Nandom SHS at the 1/8 stage.
Anlo made it to the quarter-finals for the first time after beating St James Seminary School and Sekondi College.
