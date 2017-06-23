TOP STORIES
Blows at Subin NPP constituency delegates conference
Confusion rocked the Subin Constituency delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party in Ashanti Region, following a misunderstanding of among some executives.
The constituency has been experiencing infighting in recent times resulting in the party breaking into three factions.
While one faction is reported to have aligned itself to the camp of current Member of Parliament Eugene Boakye Antwi, another faction is said to be on the side of the Constituency Chairman, Yaw Amankwah. A third group according to reports, is keeping faith with former MP Isaac Osei.
A conference held Thursday to elect new officers to lead the party for the next four years, saw some delegates throwing punches and casting insinuations.
Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor reported that confusion broke out suddenly after some well-built men prevented the Constituency Chairman, Yaw Amankwah from entering the building where the event was taking place.
Communications Officer, Bright Oppon-Nyarko accused the MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi who is also a Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, of attempting to disintegrate the party in the Constituency.
“Sometimes he brings an executive to meetings just to run him down,” Oppong-Nyarko told Erastus Asare Donkor.
He said they expected the party to be united after the parliamentary primaries but it did not happen. That notwithstanding, the executives are determined to ensure the party is united and maintain the grassroot base, Mr. Oppong-Nyarko noted.
MP for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi
Meanwhile, the MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi has assured the delegates his determination to continue to work tirelessly with all the executives of the party in Subin Constituency.
“I’m a true democrat to the core,” he stated in an attempt to calm the tempers at the charged atmosphere.
He assured the delegates: “Subin is one constituency; before me, it was one and after me, it will be one”.
“We are in government now [and] we need all of you to find yourselves jobs, small loans for your businesses. That is why we are in government. We are not in government to trade insults, we are not in government to fight anybody [but] we are in government to make good money in your pockets [and] to find you jobs,“ he told the delegates.
