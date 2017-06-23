TOP STORIES
Stanbic Bank hosts customers to a wine tasting event
Stanbic Bank Ghana in collaboration with Veevinos Winery has organised a Wine Tasting event for its valued customers at the Stanbic Heights in Accra.
The wine tasting event was aimed at providing an avenue to forge closer relationships with clients as well as create a networking opportunity for all who attended.
Speaking at the event, Head of Executive & Diaspora Banking at Stanbic Bank, Adjoa Commey, said, “we love to welcome and interact with our customers, after a hard day’s work we choose to wind down in a cordial atmosphere, taste great wines and enjoy what Stanbic has to offer.”
Commey, also emphasised that the bank was looking to deliver on its brand promise as a customer-centric brand, by giving its customers, seamless customer experiences. The wine tasting event is one of the lifestyle benefits the bank offers to customers.
“The partnership with Veevinos Wine Club is to offer customers who enjoy wine the unique and befitting lifestyle they deserve by having access to exclusive wine,” Commey added.
Executives of Stanbic Bank present took the opportunity to reiterate the bank’s unique value propositions.
In addition to such interactions, Stanbic Bank hopes to bring to its customers the opportunity where finances and financial services solutions are available just at the tip of the clients’ fingers with convenience.
For this reason, the Bank ensures that its valued Executive Banking customers experience convenience in their banking, obtain the right solutions and are accorded benefits for being Executive Banking Customers.
Customers are provided with varied channels to access the bank including an Executive Banker who is the primary point of contact.
Customers in this niche, benefit from higher unsecured loan amounts, financing to acquire dream cars and homes as well as access to the latest Vacant land financing product tailored to help Executive Banking customers acquire serviced plots at prime locations.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
