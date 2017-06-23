TOP STORIES
Assemblies urged to establish inter-sister-city relationships
Cape Coast, June 23, GNA - The Head of the Local Government Services, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has encouraged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to forge administrative, technical and economic ties to develop their communities.
He said that would afford the assemblies an opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices to enhance their capacity for efficient public service.
Dr Arthur was addressing Local Government Workers in the Central Region as part of his regional familiarisation tour in Cape Coast.
He assured that his outfit would continue to offer the necessary technical support for the implementation of development oriented initiatives and advised the assemblies to strategically position themselves to benefit mutually from the relationship.
Dr Arthur said he was keen on building the capacity of the Local Government staff through regular engagements with key actors for improved services.
'You must respect and uphold quality service delivery standards at all times, be transparent in your dealing with clients and eschew corrupt practices which creates bad image for the service,' he said.
Recounting his vision to the workers, he said 'it is my vision to promote ICT. This is crucial for the assemblies to improve on their revenue collection to reduce their over reliance on government releases to finance developmental projects'.
He said the Service would embark on a crusade to ensure that digital mapping system was embraced by assemblies to improve source identification and collection.
Dr Arthur partly blamed the inefficiencies at the various assemblies on the poor performance of some technocrats to give expert advice to the Chief Executives.
He also advised the Regional Coordinating Councils to effectively monitor works of the various assemblies and departments under their watch to facilitate development.
He urged the MMDCEs to make efforts to complete uncompleted projects dotted around their jurisdiction rather than seeking funds to start new projects.
Dr Arthur commended the assemblies for their efforts in facilitating development and stressed the need for them to share the best practices on sanitation, health, education, among others.
Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, reiterated government's determination to create the enabling environment for the private sector to create jobs and urged the assemblies to offer their support.
He admonished the assemblies to set their priorities right and work assiduously to achieve them in spite of the numerous constraints.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh/Grace Darko, GNA
