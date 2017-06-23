TOP STORIES
Independent national body of CSOs advocated
Cape Coast, June 22, GNA - Participants at a consultative workshop on the sustainability of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ghana have unanimously advocated for the establishment of an independent national body to support and coordinate their activities for national development.
Additionally, the participants agreed that the independent body must be able to effectively collaborate with all relevant stakeholders such as chiefs, Ministries and Agencies and also monitor the activities of the CSOs.
The forum, organised by STAR-Ghana, was aimed at engaging key stakeholders to help define the nature of such independent body to particularly ensure broad national ownership of the body.
It was funded by the UKAID, the European Union (EU) and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) was attended by (CSOs), security agencies, religious organizations, traditional leaders, assembly members, professional organizations and the media.
It formed part of STAR-Ghana's vision to engage civil CSOs capable of effectively articulating and empowering citizen's rights for responsive and accountable governance.
The participants discussed key topical issues including the relevance of CSOs, the functions and composition of a national independent entity, sustainability of civil society activism without foreign AID, communication and feedback processes.
As part of the processes to deepen understanding, communication and involvement of stakeholders, STAR-Ghana had undertaken similar public discussions on the subject in all the ten regional capitals.
Speaking at the forum, Mr Akoto Ampaw, a Steering Committee Member of STAR-Ghana, re-affirmed the commitment of the organisation to fortify Ghana's democratic frontiers by empowering the CSOs.
Mr Ampaw said through donor and technical support, STAR-Ghana was keen on supporting citizens to exercise their rights, assert their dignity, thereby having access to better delivery from government.
'Our compelling vision is of a well-informed and active citizenry, mobilizing and driving for a more equitable and inclusive that truly 'leaves no one behind.' he said
The initiative, he said, formed part of a five-year programme (2015-2020) to make effect changes in its environment with the adoption of a strategy dubbed '3Cs&L' meaning Convert, Catalyst, Coordination and Learning to prioritize gender equity and social inclusion.
Mr Ampaw said STAR-Ghana was determined to engage and deepen the conversation with the security agencies, the political parties, CSOs and other stakeholders as its quota to national development.
Mr Richard Mensah, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirim (KEEA) Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) lauded STAR-Ghana for initiative and support towards deepening Ghana's democratic credentials.
He expressed the readiness of CHRAJ to support the initiative to demand accountability and responsiveness from authorities.
Nana George Frimpong, Central Regional President of the Ghana Blind Union, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency hailed the novelty and said 'it will enable CSOs to channel resources to much needed areas to stimulate national development.'
He however suggested a decentralize entity be created to enable more people across the country to benefit and to ensure that all areas and issues of national interest were given the necessary attention.
By Isaac Arkoh/Grace Darko, GNA
