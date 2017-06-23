TOP STORIES
WHY DON'T WE TALK ABOUT OUR PAST?By: akoaso -H-H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Volta NDC congratulates ex-President Rawlings on 70th birthday
Ho, June 23, GNA - The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has congratulated Former President Jerry John Rawlings on his 70th birthday.
The Former President and Founder of the NDC, whose birthday fell on June 22, was extolled for his sacrifices towards building an "upright and equitable nation".
A statement signed by Mr Simon Amegashie-Viglo, Regional Secretary of the Party and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said "never before in the history of the nation has one man sacrificed so much in defining and refining the course of nation building.
The statement said the Party was proud of the ex-President's heritage and respects the values and principles he stood.
"Your moral integrity and authority have held us together as a people. Your great sacrifices and decisiveness in dealing with national issues have continued to inspire us," it said.
It said the Party knew that the ex-President still had more for Ghanaians in the country's determination to establish a more equitable society and wished him good health and long life.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News