Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
GH¢1 million office complex abandoned at Tatale/Sanguli District
Tatale (N/R) June 23, GNA - The chiefs and people of Tatale / Sanguli District, have appealed to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama to ensure the completion of an abandoned GHÈ¼1 million office complex.
They said the contract was awarded to Ayuri Company Ltd at GH¢1.4 million for the construction of an office complex building for the District Assembly.
Obore Gariba Yankosor II, the Paramount Chief of Tatale made the appeal when he and his chiefs, and elders visited the project site to find out the progress of work.
Obore Yankosor claimed the contractor abandoned the work since January 2016.
He said he and his elders released 150 acres of land free of charge for the construction of the office complex building including bungalows for the Assembly.
He said the District was among the 46 new Districts Assemblies to get the office complex building.
He announced that some of the beneficiary District Assemblies included Pusiga, Binduri, Bullsa, Nandom, Dorman West and Asutifi South.
He asked Hajia Mahama and Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Sa-eed to visit the District and inspect the site.
When Mr Nicholas Waki, the former District Chief Executive was contacted he claimed that the Assembly made all efforts including writing of letters to the contractor to resume work.
GNA
