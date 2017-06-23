modernghana logo

Imbibe the spirit of patriotism in students - DCE

GNA
37 minutes ago | Education

Odumase (B/A), June 23, GNA - Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive, has called on educational authorities to help instil in students the spirit of patriotism, as a means to help control corruption in the country.

He said corruption ought to be tackled among students at the basic education and Senior High School level, if the country would successfully reduce the canker.

Mr Obeng said examination malpractices introduced students to corrupt practices and adding that until the canker was tackled at the basic education level, the future generation could be worse off.

Addressing the staff and students of Donbosco Technical Institute at Odumase, as part of his familiarization visit to communities in the district, Mr Obeng asked teachers to be firm on students who cheat during internal exams.

He said many people grow to become irresponsible and corrupt adults because they learned the habit during their school days.

Mr Obeng said teachers played a critical role in the development of children and so there is the need for them to guide students and help imbibe in them the spirit of nationalism.

He said it was untrue that technical and vocational education was the reserved for academically poor and that such a system was the best option for developing countries like Ghana.

Mr Obeng told the students the technical education courses they were pursuing would prepare them adequately for the job market noting that skill training being offered them would make them self-employed upon completion.

Mr Kokor Yeboah, the Vice Principal, said the Institute was established in 1996 with only four departments but now had nine departments with 400 students.

He appealed to the district assembly to come to the aid of the institute to complete some ongoing projects to ensure effective practical and academic work.

GNA

By Daniel A Ashietey, GNA

