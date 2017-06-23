TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Newtown Residents Beg Urban Roads
Residents of Accra Newtown, most of them living along the road linking Nima Roundabout and their area, yesterday came to the offices of DAILY GUIDE with a message they claimed can reach the Department of Urban Roads through the newspaper.
According to their spokesperson, popularly known as Paapa Angola, they have observed the uplifting of the road behind the residence of the President, as it winds towards the main Newtown-Nima Road and are happy about the development.
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues with whom he came to the offices of DAILY GUIDE, Paapa Angola said “the asphalted road being undertaken by Ussuuya Contractors ends on one of Accra's worst roads. The potholes on the road under review are astonishing and can cause accidents when motorists do not observe properly before making sharp manouvres to avoid abrupt drives into the gaping holes.”
“We would be grateful if the road works are extended to cover the adjoining road, as it makes a turn along the Commando Road towards the New Town Timber Market,” they declared.
Indeed the main bridge separating New Town and Nima where there is a car washing bay is not in the best of shapes, having suffered a major blow from a previous flood which hit Accra.
“Ours is a simple plea. For many years the state of this road has deteriorated, making it one of the worst in the nation's capital and motorists or cabbies can best testify to this. We believe that our plea would touch the hearts of the authorities to do something about the road under review.
“We have heard about the swiftness with which the Department moved to work on the road close to the offices of DAILY GUIDE and hope we too would be considered,” they said.
