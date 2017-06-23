TOP STORIES
UCC refurbishes Glass Blowing Unit; wants gov't to revamp glass factory
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has called on government to as a matter of urgency revamp the Abosso glass processing factory to give meaning to its newly refurbished glass blowing unit.
The University’s effort is to provide customised glass wares that will suit the needs of basic, senior high school, tertiary institutions and other Allied Sciences at a cheaper and affordable cost.
Speaking at the refurbishment of the factory, the Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy at UCC, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim called on government to help revive the Abooso Glass Factory to produce glasses that will be utilized by the Universitutilisedd of the University relying on imported glasses.
“We have taken this giant step in refurbishing this glass blowing unit. This unit is poised to produce high-quality glassware for Universities, Senior High Schools and other Allied Science and health facilities.”
“What we need now is for government to revamp the Abooso glass processing factory so there will be available glass to work with, ” he appealed.
Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim commended the current Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah and the two former Vice-Chancellors for their respective roles in making the Glassblowing Unit project a reality.
He hinted that the University was going to provide mobile Science laboratory services to assist schools in rural areas of the country.
Project Coordinator and Head of the COTVET Project Support Unit, Mathew Dally, expressed the readiness of COTVET to support both Government and private research and development institutions to boost the science, technology and innovation agenda.
He said through the Ghana Skills and Technology Development Project (GSTDP), COTVET has supported UCC and other tertiary institutions to implement a number of projects aimed at enhancing their capacity to develop technologies required by the private sector.
The projects included a GH¢434,250 grant to the Department of Vocational and Technical Education to develop competency-based training in computer-aided designing to train tailors and dressmakers in modern industry trends.
Pro Vice Chancellor of UCC, Professor George Kwaku Toku Oduro, said the establishment of the Glassblowing Unit showed that the university had the capacity to promote the teaching of science and research and should be supported.
He said the Unit would be used to strengthen the youth’s interest in science and also for internship purposes.
“The teaching of science should be anchored on practical work which deepens understanding leading to innovation," he said.
The refurbishment of the unit, he explained is ample evidence that the university is not only committed to science education but also has the capacity to promote research and teaching of the science especially the practical aspect and therefore should be supported to do more.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Richard Kwadwo Nyarko | Joy News
