modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Stripping fmr presidents US protocol Visa disrespectful – MP

Starrfmonline.com
1 hour ago | Headlines

The US government’s stripping of protocol visa allocation to top Ghanaian government officials including former presidents and MPs on non-official visits is degrading, the lawmaker for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has stated.

The directive of the US government means that all former presidents including John Dramani Mahama, and John Agyekum Kufuor will have to book an appointment or join a queue like other Ghanaians seeking a visa to visit the United States.

This was made known by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson when he met the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament.

But speaking Friday June 23, 2017 on Morning Starr, the Sekondi legislature described the move by the US government as extremely worrying and an insult to the sovereignty of Ghana.

“It is a sign of disrespect to our entire nation,” he passionately told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.

“Immediately you begin touching our former presidents… the next time [they] will even touch our sitting presidents to say that the sitting president will have to appear in person if he requires a visa…It is unfair,” he added.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Headlines

TOP STORIES

Gitmo 2: We Respect Supreme Court’s Decision – Minority

4 hours ago

Kwesi Botchwey Committee report mocked as 'a smokescreen'

9 hours ago

quot-img-1Reading the Bible without praying is just reading

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35104.3554
Euro4.85444.8587
Pound Sterling5.50925.5161
Swiss Franc4.47514.4795
Canadian Dollar3.28973.2926
S/African Rand0.33450.3347
Australian Dollar3.27963.2865
body-container-line