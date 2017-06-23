TOP STORIES
Music energizes and refreshes human minds. Those who do not like music are real cruels.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Otumfuo Shakes Techiman
Activities at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region virtually came to a standstill when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, accompanied by a retinue of chiefs and servants, stormed the place yesterday.
The convoy of Asantehene caused massive vehicular and human traffic in Techiman, as enthusiastic people from all walks of life quickly moved to the roadside just to catch a glimpse of Otumfuo, who was dressed in a black cloth.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his high-powered delegation, which included prominent traditional rulers from Asanteman, were graciously welcomed at the Techimanhene's palace, amid pomp and pageantry.
The Techimanhene, Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, warmly received the Asantehene in the midst of the constant blowing of traditional horns and the singing of traditional tunes.
Otumfuo and Techimanhene had a hearty chat and exchanged pleasantries.
Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV sent his elders to present a cattle, traditional drinks, 200 tubers of yam to Otumfuo.
The Asantehene also ordered his elders to present drinks to the Techimanhene.
A linguist of the Techimanhene, Nana Owusu Ansah, lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his wisdom and foresight, stressing that indeed the Asantehene truly deserves the title 'King Solomon.'
He stated that Otumfuo's visit to Techiman clearly showed that indeed he was truly peace-loving, appealing to Otumfuo to visit Techiman every month.
Nana Owusu Ansah stated that Otumfuo's visit had deepened the brotherliness that exists between him (Otumfuo) and Techimanhene, indicating that the people of Techiman were extremely elated to see Otumfuo in their area.
The Techimanhene offered his condolences to Otumfuo following the death of Katakyie Agyeman Kudom, the late Nkoranza Paramount Chief, who is the son of the Asantehene.
The chief linguist of Otumfuo, Nana Nsuase Poku, said Otumfuo was on his way to Nkoranza to mourn the death of his son, who would be buried.
He noted that Otumfuo decided to storm the Techimanhene's palace to greet his younger brother, the Techimanhene, adding that he was very happy with the trip.
Otumfuo's convoy causing traffic at Techiman
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News