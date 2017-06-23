TOP STORIES
WordDigest: Calm the storm in Jesus name
"He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, "Quiet! Be still!" Then the wind died down and it was completely calm"
[Mark 4:39] NIV
Again in the ministry of Jesus, there was a violent windstorm. The windstorm was so strong that the waves kept crashing into the boat and the boat was close to being swamped.
Meanwhile the disciples were on board with Jesus too.
What kind of wind could kept the boat crashing?
Folks our world cannot be devoid of problems. And when those troubles happen, seeking for a solution on the issue is the next available option.
The disciples could not stand the violent wind. By then Jesus was asleep. They woke up Jesus from slumber to calm the wind.
Though the disciples were with Jesus, yet the problem was too much for them (disciples) because they lacked courage and faith.
What is there to be afraid of when you have Jesus in your boat? In context the 'boat' is the world you find yourself while the 'storm' depicts the challenge or trouble.
It is interesting that Jesus is ever ready to calm any storm in your life if only you are determined to calm that storm in His name.
How will you calm that storm in His name?
By having courage, faith in Him and adding a little prayer.
Don't be afraid when you have Jesus in your boat.
Calm the storm in Jesus name.
God bless you for reading and sharing.
Prayer
Lord Jesus I calm any storm in my life, family and friends in Your name, Amen.
Confession
Dear God, you are the best of all.
WordDigest whatsapp #: +233246646694
Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/theworddigest
