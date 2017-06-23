modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

3 basic schools to close down at Eastern Region due to indiscriminate defecation in classrooms

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

The Ghana Education Service (GES) will Friday close down three schools at Akyem Adjobue in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region because of rampant defecation in classrooms by unknown persons.

The affected schools are, Adjobue GCD L/A, Adjobue RC Primary and JHS and Adjobue Presby Primary and JHS.

Public Relations Officer of the Akyemansa District Education Directorate, Asabea Okyere, says the decision has become necessary following several failed attempts to stop residents from the uncouth practice.

“We called a durbar in the community and informed them about the importance of education and the reason why they should stop defecating in the classrooms.

“Just last year, the same incident took place in one of the schools, and the director and then management went to meet the community and spoke about this bad habit of the people. This year again it has happened. This has been happening in the previous years,” said the PRO.

She was hopeful that closing down the school will send a strong message to the community.

The Ministry of Education is yet to act on the matter.

Meanwhile, District Chief Executive of Akyemansa District, Paul Asamoah has called for meeting with the chiefs and elders as well as the education director to address the problem.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Gitmo 2: We Respect Supreme Court’s Decision – Minority

59 minutes ago

Kwesi Botchwey Committee report mocked as 'a smokescreen'

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Make haste slowly.

By: Kwabena Asante quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35104.3554
Euro4.85444.8587
Pound Sterling5.50925.5161
Swiss Franc4.47514.4795
Canadian Dollar3.28973.2926
S/African Rand0.33450.3347
Australian Dollar3.27963.2865
body-container-line