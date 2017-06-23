modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

We expect a bumper harvest this year - NSS Director

GNA
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Dahwenya (G/A), June 22, GNA - Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), on Thursday said the Scheme is expecting a bumper harvest this year at its Dahwenya Farm in the Greater Accra Region.

He said: "As a strategic institution, the NSS will support the President's campaign project of Planting for Food and Jobs' programme.

Mr Ussif said this when he visited the Dahwenya Farm with officials and staff of the NSS as well as the National Service Personnel Association.

The officials included Ms Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Acting Deputy Executive Director in-charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs Adwoa Van-Bicker, the Head of Human Resource, and Madam Anas Zaano, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator.

The visit was to support the workers on the farm to apply insecticides and fertilizers to the crops.

Mr Ussif said the only way to support the project was to mobilise NSS staff and machinery into cultivating cereals and livestock as part of efforts to generate revenue and contribute to national food security.

It is also to empower the youth to go venture into modern agriculture under the NSS mandate.

Mr Ussif said an out of budget expenditure of GhÈ¼100,000.00 had been made as part of measures to control army worm invasion on the farm.

He, however, appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and agro-based research institutions to help the Scheme to solve the army worm canker.

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Gitmo 2: We Respect Supreme Court’s Decision – Minority

1 hour ago

Kwesi Botchwey Committee report mocked as 'a smokescreen'

6 hours ago

quot-img-1THINK OF ACCOUNTABILITY BEFORE TAKING A POSITION

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35104.3554
Euro4.85444.8587
Pound Sterling5.50925.5161
Swiss Franc4.47514.4795
Canadian Dollar3.28973.2926
S/African Rand0.33450.3347
Australian Dollar3.27963.2865
body-container-line