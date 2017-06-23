TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
We expect a bumper harvest this year - NSS Director
Dahwenya (G/A), June 22, GNA - Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), on Thursday said the Scheme is expecting a bumper harvest this year at its Dahwenya Farm in the Greater Accra Region.
He said: "As a strategic institution, the NSS will support the President's campaign project of Planting for Food and Jobs' programme.
Mr Ussif said this when he visited the Dahwenya Farm with officials and staff of the NSS as well as the National Service Personnel Association.
The officials included Ms Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Acting Deputy Executive Director in-charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs Adwoa Van-Bicker, the Head of Human Resource, and Madam Anas Zaano, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator.
The visit was to support the workers on the farm to apply insecticides and fertilizers to the crops.
Mr Ussif said the only way to support the project was to mobilise NSS staff and machinery into cultivating cereals and livestock as part of efforts to generate revenue and contribute to national food security.
It is also to empower the youth to go venture into modern agriculture under the NSS mandate.
Mr Ussif said an out of budget expenditure of GhÈ¼100,000.00 had been made as part of measures to control army worm invasion on the farm.
He, however, appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and agro-based research institutions to help the Scheme to solve the army worm canker.
GNA
By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
