Innovative way in information storage needed at George Padmore Library
Accra, June 22, GNA - The George Padmore Research Library of African Affairs is facing 'backwardness in the way information is stored', the Resident Librarian, Mr James K. Naabah has lamented.
Mr Naabah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview indicated that storage facilities were not enough for the numerous hardcopies of research works, stories as well as various newspapers.
'The storage facilities were not accommodating us as it used to be. The hard copies were decaying, tattered and wearing off gradually because 'the storage facilities were not favourable,' he explained.
Mr Naabah said the research library which offered its services free of charge to the public required a special kind of lightening system and air conditioned room to prevent the hardcopies from decaying, however, funds were unavailable.
He said about GHÈ¼7,000.00 was required to fix damaged computers/ desktops, scanning machines and photocopiers in order to transfer hardcopy information to softcopies.
He said too much sunlight during the hot weather caused easy deterioration of the hardcopies.
He indicated the 'last-stop' research library which was being patronised by students from the various universities, including law students, researchers across the world and politicians among others, houses vital information on African literature, history, languages and Philosophy among others.
He said individual authors acquired their International Standard Book number (ISBN), International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) and International Standard Book Number (ISMN) from the George Padmore Research Library.
He called on philanthropists, benevolent individuals and institutions to support the library to enable it continue with its services.
The Library, which is under the Ghana Library Authority, needed government's intervention to revamp its services in the country, he stated.
The George Padmore Research Library was set up in 1961 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Memory of Ivan Meridith Nurse who changed his name to George Padmore as he involved himself in Pan Africanism.
GNA
By Priscilla S. Djentuh, GNA
