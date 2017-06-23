TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Ghana's YALI fellows leave for the United States
Accra, June 22, GNA - Forty selected young people from the 10 regions of Ghana are representing the country in the United States (US) as part of this year's Mandela Washington Fellowship programme under the US Government's Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).
The fellows, who were drawn from more than 4,000 applicants, include entrepreneurs, public servants and civil society members, all of whom are between the ages of 25 and 35, a statement issued by Sara Veldhuizen Stealy of the US Embassy and copied to the Ghana News Agency, has said.
Launched in 2010, the Mandela Washington Fellowship seeks, among other things, to build the capacities of young Africans to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of their countries.
'A total of 1,000 Mandela Washington Fellows from sub-Saharan African countries will spend the next six weeks in the United States.
'Groups of 25 Fellows each are assigned to 38 different American universities that offer rigorous academic coursework and leadership training,' the statement said.
It said three of the fellows would participate in the Public Management Energy Policy Institute at the University of California, Davis.
In addition to leadership training, the Energy Institute would focus its academic sessions on creative and pragmatic energy policies and legal practices that foster efficient markets for energy without sacrificing the environment.
'Fellows will hone their awareness of the global energy system and how energy policies and laws can encourage or thwart innovation and financing,' it noted.
Upon their return, the fellows would continue to build the skills developed during their time in the US with support from the US Embassy and the YALI West Africa Regional Leadership Centre.
The YALI Network and customised programming from the US Agency for International Development as well as affiliate partners would also be supporting this training.
The statement said the YALI was a key part of the US Government's commitment to investing in the future of Africa.
An initiative that was created out of the recognition that young Africans are playing a critical and increasing role in strengthening democratic institutions, spurring economic growth and enhancing peace and security in Africa.
The fellows, who would spend six weeks in the US, are Fati Abigail Abdulai, Abigail Adumolga, Dufie Adu-Pakoh, John Stephen Agbenyo, Emmanuel Jackson Agumah, Enoch Agyapong, David Akolgo, Mavis Akom and Prince Amoah,
Evelyn Amoako, Victor Anaafi-Gyasi.
The others are Theresa Ansaa Anafi, Jacob Parechuga Anankware, Stanley Appiah, Pascal Apanga Awingura, Rebekah Awuah, Fareeda Serwaa Brobbey Ama Duncan, Kofi Duodu, Ruby Yayra Goka, Joyce Gyebi, Kwabena T. Kankam-Yeboah, Gifty Mensah, Ruby Aileen Mensah, Catherine Morton, Gloria Agyemang Oduro and Francis Osei-Bonsu.
The rest are Philip Osei-Bonsu, Linat Osumanu, Enoch Owusu-Sekyere, Edward Prempeh, Isaac Quaidoo, Abdul Razak Raji, Isaac Tettey Secorm, Rita Siaw, Bright Sowu, Naa Dedei Tagoe, Abena Tannor, Eyram Akofa Tawia and Victoria Yeboah.
GNA
