[Photos] Check out Rawlings' 70th birthday surprise gift: A 1993 Chevy coupe

1 hour ago | General News

Former President Jerry John Rawlings crowned his 70th birthday celebrations with a surprise gift, a pitch-black, sporty 1993 Chevy.

Built on the fourth generation platform (C4) the car is a unique collectible version of a classic American sports car

The classic ride boasts of a 5.7-liter LT1 V-8 engine.

For a classic car, its 300 Horse Power, four-speed Automatic Transmission makes it a fitting gift, for a most-loved former President.

The identity of the person who presented the gift to the former President remains unknown.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

