Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
[Photos] Check out Rawlings' 70th birthday surprise gift: A 1993 Chevy coupe
Former President Jerry John Rawlings crowned his 70th birthday celebrations with a surprise gift, a pitch-black, sporty 1993 Chevy.
Built on the fourth generation platform (C4) the car is a unique collectible version of a classic American sports car
The classic ride boasts of a 5.7-liter LT1 V-8 engine.
For a classic car, its 300 Horse Power, four-speed Automatic Transmission makes it a fitting gift, for a most-loved former President.
The identity of the person who presented the gift to the former President remains unknown.
