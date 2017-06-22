TOP STORIES
Miss Krystle is now 22yrs old and is the present miss Ghana universe so go vote for at miss universe2010By: Adjoa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
AWMA honours former Joy News Editor Dzifa Bampoh
There were hardly any dry eyes when former JOYNEWS Editor was honoured by female media professionals today for exhibiting excellence and dedication over the last two decades in the media industry.
Dzifa Bampoh was co-host of Newsnite on JOY 99.7 FM, until she parted ways last month with the Multimedia Group.
She was honoured by the Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA), a non-governmental organization comprising women in the communications industry in Ghana.
The group is dedicated to empowering and networking women in media.
Founder and Director of AWMA Shamima Muslim Alhassan said it was time to begin a new conversation amongst women in media to see what we can for ourselves.
“Four key thematic areas, empowerment, excellence, promoting our voice and honouring ourselves,” she said.
Dzifa Bampoh was presented with, among others, a citation which was read by Group Head of News at EIB, Eyram Bashan.
“We celebrate you for your achievements. We honour you for your dedication. We thank you for your service. We are so sorry to see go but very happy to see you grow. May you continue to be a beacon of excellence and inspiration in your new role,” the citation read.
Dzifa, who could hardly contain her tears at the honour done her by her peers, expressed appreciation to the Alliance for Women in Media Africa for recognizing the role she played throughout her 20 years in the media.
“I am deeply touched, honoured and humbled. It matters to me when your peers appreciate and recognize your work apart from the public for whom we work for,”
The group also took the opportunity to congratulate Irene Emefa Apawu on her big move to Joy FM and to step into the shoes of Dzifa Bampoh.
Emefa Apawu now co-hosts the newsnite programme with Evans Mensah as did Dzifa Bampoh.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News