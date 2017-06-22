modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

AWMA honours former Joy News Editor Dzifa Bampoh

MyJoyOnline
3 hours ago | General News

There were hardly any dry eyes when former JOYNEWS Editor was honoured by female media professionals today for exhibiting excellence and dedication over the last two decades in the media industry.

Dzifa Bampoh was co-host of Newsnite on JOY 99.7 FM, until she parted ways last month with the Multimedia Group.

She was honoured by the Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA), a non-governmental organization comprising women in the communications industry in Ghana.

The group is dedicated to empowering and networking women in media.

Founder and Director of AWMA Shamima Muslim Alhassan said it was time to begin a new conversation amongst women in media to see what we can for ourselves.

“Four key thematic areas, empowerment, excellence, promoting our voice and honouring ourselves,” she said.

Dzifa Bampoh was presented with, among others, a citation which was read by Group Head of News at EIB, Eyram Bashan.

“We celebrate you for your achievements. We honour you for your dedication. We thank you for your service. We are so sorry to see go but very happy to see you grow. May you continue to be a beacon of excellence and inspiration in your new role,” the citation read.

Dzifa, who could hardly contain her tears at the honour done her by her peers, expressed appreciation to the Alliance for Women in Media Africa for recognizing the role she played throughout her 20 years in the media.

“I am deeply touched, honoured and humbled. It matters to me when your peers appreciate and recognize your work apart from the public for whom we work for,”

The group also took the opportunity to congratulate Irene Emefa Apawu on her big move to Joy FM and to step into the shoes of Dzifa Bampoh.

Emefa Apawu now co-hosts the newsnite programme with Evans Mensah as did Dzifa Bampoh.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Supreme Court scraps Ghana Law School entry exams

9 hours ago

NDC Needs A Fresh Face – Nunoo Mensah

11 hours ago

quot-img-1Miss Krystle is now 22yrs old and is the present miss Ghana universe so go vote for at miss universe2010

By: Adjoa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35104.3554
Euro4.85444.8587
Pound Sterling5.50925.5161
Swiss Franc4.47514.4795
Canadian Dollar3.28973.2926
S/African Rand0.33450.3347
Australian Dollar3.27963.2865
body-container-line