TOP STORIES
If you want peace, let your brother be at ease.By: Thomas Korang
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Organization woos youth into agriculture
Koforidua, June 22, GNA - 4-H Ghana, an organization focused on youth development, has stepped up the effort to woo more young people into agriculture.
Mrs. Irene Obeng, Chairperson of its Advisory Board, said the sector held enormous potential for the economy.
She added that it was on the basis of this that her organization was eager to encourage and get the youth to bring new ideas and technologies to transform the nation's agriculture.
Speaking at a 'leadership education in agriculture and development' contest held for schools by 4-H Ghana in Koforidua, she indicated that agriculture was not all about tilling the land, livestock and poultry farming.
It also involved other things - engineering, management, marketing, processing and manufacturing, research and education.
She said that was why the youth should show keen interest, to develop the sector and fast-tracked the progress of the country.
Ms. Juliana Abbey-Quaye of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, called for women to become assertive and to actively participate in decision-making.
They should be seen playing prominent role in economic and political decision making, she said and asked that society created space for them to live their dreams.
Dr. (Mrs.) Regina Okyere-Dankwa of the Koforidua Technical University underlined the need to encourage the youth to share ideas on issues that could create opportunities for their development.
Mr. Kofi Adade Debrah of Plan Ghana warned against the increasing use of chemicals for weeds control and suggested that the youth were taught the use of organic weed control and organic fertilizer.
Asutuare Junction D/A Junior High School (JHS) in Greater Accra, emerged the winner of the contest, with Ejisu M/A Model School in Ashanti and Akwamu-Abuakwa D/A JHS, coming second and third, respectively.
GNA
By Emmanuel Apea-Otu, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News