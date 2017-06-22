TOP STORIES
Rival Omanhene installed at Kwahu
Abene (E/R), June 22, GNA - A rival Omanhene has been installed for the Kwahu Traditional Area, as the dispute over the paramount stool deepens.
The new chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, has the backing of three out of the five kingmakers of Abene.
Known in private life as Mr. Eugene Kwesi Asante Boadi, he is aged 33, and a Chartered Accountant by profession.
He schooled at the Saint Peter's Senior High School, University of Ghana and Lincoln University, California - United States, for his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Investment Banking.
Daasebre Agyepong was presented to the Abene Council for approval before sending him to the Adonteng Council and other wing chiefs for final approval for the 40-day confinement and outdooring.
Nana Asiedu Agyemang III, Adontenhene of Kwahu Traditional Area, rallied the people to stand solidly behind the Omanhene to bring development to the area.
He poured scorn on the earlier installation of Professor Agyemang Badu Akosah as Kwahumanhene and said it was not done in accordance with tradition, and customary practice and therefore a nullity.
GNA
By Adam Okae, GNA
