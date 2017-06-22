TOP STORIES
It's always helpful to learn from your mistakes because then your mistakes seem worthwhile.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Gov't initiates investigation into passport issued Nigerian kidnapper
The government has launched a full scale investigation into circumstances under which Nigerian billionaire kidnapper Chikwudubem Onwuamadike was issued a Ghanaian passport.
Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu told Joy News Thursday persons found to have played a role in the issuance, would be duly dealt with.
He said preliminary investigations into the matter have revealed, two children of the kidnapper received their Ghanaian passports in 2010 while the wife had hers in 2013.
Nigerian kidnapper, Chikwudubem Onwuamadike
Related Article: Accra Passport office issued Nigerian kidnapper Ghanaian passport with fake name
Mr Owiredu said government will “follow the trail” to find out how the eight agencies who collaborate in the issuance of passports, failed to discover the illegality with the kidnapper’s documents.
Mr Onwuamadike was found with a Ghanaian passport when he was arrested at Nigeria’s Murtala Mohammed International Airport on June 10, 2017.
Mr Onwuamadike's house at Spintex Road in Accra
His passport was found to have been issued from the Accra Passports Office on 10 January 2013 under the fake name Asare Nelson.
Related Article: $6m ransom-demanding Nigerian arrested with Ghanaian passport
Nigeria’s Intelligence Response Team which effected the arrest also discovered 1,282 AK47 assault rifles at the Lagos residence of the kidnapper.
The Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun who was in Accra for a security conference said Mr Onwuamadike has relocated his family to Ghana because of the nature of his business.
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun
He is said to have a plush residence in the country located at the Spintex Road in Accra. The duplex structure is where Mrs Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike is said to reside with their five children.
The Minority in Parliament are displeased with the development leading to calls for government to investigate the matter.
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the weaknesses in the country’s passports system will be addressed when the issuing of national ID is treated seriously.
Mr Onwuamadike's house at Spintex Road in Accra
The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister said government will roll out the national ID plan in September as a long term solution to challenges in Ghana’s national registry.
He said some short term internal control mechanisms have been put in place at the passports office to eliminate the weaknesses in the application process.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics