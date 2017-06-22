TOP STORIES
“Make fertilizers free for Cocoa farmers”- Eric Opoku
The former Brong Ahafo regional minister and the Member of parliament for Asunafo South, Hon. Eric Opoku has emphasized that fertilizers for cocoa farmers should be made free.
In a studio discussion on Ahotor FM’s Morning show, on Thursday, 22nd June, 2017, Hon. Opoku spoke on Minority’s news conference held to address the need for the current government to halt the sale of fertilizers.
According to the spokesperson on agriculture, he stated that the government must revert to free fertilizer distribution policy that was implemented by the NDC government.
He continued by stating that the John dramani Mahama established the cocoa Stabilization fund with annual contribution from the free on board price as a risk mitigation mechanism against decline in the international cocoa prices.
Eric opoku stated that the farmers currently are charged with Ghc80 per bag of fertilizer.
“Today under the current president ,H.E Nana Akuffo Addo’s government, farmers pay GHC 60,000.00 for the same 750bags of fertilizer, this has exposed the Ghanaian cocoa farmer to a lot of pain”, Eric opoku stated.
He called on the current CEO of the current Cocoa Board to make it public, “how much is accumulated in the fund and it’s impact on the farmers as a whole”.
Speaking on the impact of NDC’s interventions to cocoa farmers, Eric opoku stated that most of them were not known to most of the citizenry.
According to him lack of effective communication of the good works of NDC’s government, could not help throw much light on their work done.
“There were numerous projects especially in the filled of agriculture that benefited farmers which we are proud off”, He concluded.
