Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
NSMQ17: Live: Defending champions hope for easy win over New Juaben,Takoradi SHS
In the last quarter-final clash for Thursday, the auditorium is packed with supporters of the defending champions, Adisadel College.
The 2016 victory still ringing in their ears, Adisadel College are looking to win for the second time ever.
One side of the auditorium is full of New Juaben support. They don't want to be push-overs this evening. The quarter-final stage is dizzy heights for the school which has never reached this stage. They would want a semi-final spot.
New Juaben SHS: 'Expect excellence'
Takoradi SHS: 'May the perfect will of God prevail'
Adisco: 'What many people don't know is that Adisco is the only school that was actually built by the students themselves in 1910'
New Juaben SHS has an intimidating crowd here. There are no points for loud cheering schools. Only points for actual correct answers. Takoradi SHS needed a tie-breaker in the one-eighth stage to progress.
Adisco, a seeded school, kicked out Suhum SHTS and Nkroful Agric SHS in the one-eighth stage contest. That win by 38pts margin is one of the biggest so far in this year's competition.
They would want to replicate that form in this contest over less fancied New Juaben and Takoradi SHS. But you can be sure, the two schools will be getting enormous support from Adisco's rivals.
