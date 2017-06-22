TOP STORIES
It is possible to develope prowess fromthe weakness that makes us feel worthless.It's just about harnessing the goodness within it ; for every bane can be a boon in disguise.By: B.S.Opoku
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Spiritual Churches Council donates to National Chief Imam
Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, has presented assorted food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osumanu Nuhu Sharabutu.
The items include 30 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar, 10 cartons of milo, 10 cartons of milk, 10 gallons of cooking oil and 10 cartons of tomato paste.
Prophet Nakoa, the Founder and Leader of the Israel King of Jews Church at Dome near Achimota, made the presentation at the Chief Imam’s residence at Fadama in Accra.
Prophet Nakoa said the Ramadan period observed by Muslims is very important to all humanity as they did not use the occasion to fast and pray for themselves but for the entire society.
He said Muslims and Christians were from one source or creator- God or Allah, hence the need for the two religious groups to co-exist peacefully, adding that “mutual respect is fundamental to the survival of the peace and progress of nation”.
Prophet Nakoa urged the media to continue to play its vital role in propagating the nation’s culture and traditions for the maintenance of our societal heritage.
Sheik Sharabutu, the Grand Mufti of Ghana, expressed gratitude to the members of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council for the gesture.
He commended the members for their efforts to work closely with Muslims for national co-existence, saying “your effort has been acknowledged and I will urge you to continue in that regard to strengthen the unity between the two religious groups in the country”.
Sheik Sharabutu called on the youth to avoid conflicts and always take inspiration from Allah so that there would be peace and tranquillity to drive the development agenda of the country.
He appealed for love and intercessory prayers for one another and urged the leaders to seek God’s wisdom in their endeavours.
