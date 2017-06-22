modernghana logo

HOT AUDIO: We won't allow Ghana to be plunged into lawlessness – IGP

MyJoyOnline
9 minutes ago | General News

Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu says the police administration will not hesitate to deal with persons who try to plunge the country into lawlessness.

The police chief at the National Police Command Conference in Kumasi Thursday said "cowardly" acts of impunity will no longer be condoned.

Listen to Mr Apeatu:



