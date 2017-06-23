TOP STORIES
love ur neigbour as urselfBy: sheila menah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Don’t Waste Your Money: What You Need To Know Before Buying Prostate Health Supplements Or Going To Herbal Hospital For Treatment
Prostate health supplements are a mixed blessing: they can harm or heal, prevent or worsen your prostate problems and symptoms.
Reminds me of the old joke: your mother-in-law just drove your Cadillac over a cliff! (today it may be your Mercedes!)
Every man seems to be inundated with online ads , Ads on TV, Radio et al and mail ones for the latest "miracle prostate supplement". Smiling men, ecstatic women at their side - all you have to do is take the promoted prostate health supplements and all your worries are gone forever!
Sure would be nice if your prostate health were that easy. I don't mean to beat up on the many fine natural prostate products being made - and there are more and more of them.
The reality is that it is possible that taking them can actually worsen your condition, despite some of the amazing claims of the individual ingredients that go into them.
How it is possible prostate health supplements could be harmful to you?
If you already have a prostate problem then there is a good chance that something in that supplement will disagree with you causing a reaction.
How do I know?
Because this has happened to most of my patient’s times over the years... I was able to trace some of their increased urination difficulties right to the prostate supplement they were taking! Their frequency increased (the opposite of what I wanted), and sometimes at night it became harder to release when they had to go.
How could this happen, I wonder?
When you have a prostate problem, some men become more and more sensitive to different inputs. A medication, a food or a supplement can actually trigger a prostate attack!
It sure happened to most of them until I was able to understand the process, stop the inputs and test items before asking them to ensure their bio-compatibility for me.
I urge you to study and learn how it can save you a lot of misery.
Many excellent ingredients make up the best prostate health supplements
saw palmetto
beta sitosterol and beta prostate
other plant sterols
rye pollen
Vitamin D
Vitamin E
stinging nettle
DIM
zinc
cranberry
pygeum
green tea
Hibiscus tea
Willo Herb
Pumpkin seed
Pygeum Africanum
For prostate cancer supplements, these are also useful:
curcumin
quercitin
bee pollen
Neem
Soursoup
Carica Papaya leaves
And there are many more I could add to the lists.
I realized some of my patients react to green tea! Yes I know it is supposed to be a super food and the tea of teas, but for others it causes a reaction. Others better drinking real organic tea does the magic .Go figure!
We are all so different. Once I learned how to personal test for foods and supplements I was able to customize my patient’s diet and supplements to serve them without the reactions that had plagued them for years, finally allowing some prostate to heal.
Some now wake up once or twice a night instead of every hour. “If i remember not to drink before going to bed, I usually waken only once now|”. One said.
If you are healthy, which prostate supplement will work for you as a preventative?
The most important prostate health supplement of all is your daily diet. Your food is the key to your prostate health. No supplement will cancel out poor health choices. It is only a matter of time. You can then join the untold number of men who have a prostate problem.
If you are healthy then a broad form prostate supplement will be a good addition to your diet. I still suggest learning to personal test so you can find one that works well for you.
Caution: What works today may not tomorrow!
As a researcher I have come to realized that supplements react differently with people over time. Once I find one that is good for my patients, I optimize the dose by testing. I check in often and usually within a month or two I realized that they no longer test positive for it. What it means is that their body has absorbed what it needed and for a time and currently needs a rest.
“You will save a ton of money following my guidelines. I have spent well over $100,000 learning what I know. I have tried hundreds of products. I wish I knew then what I know now”. From a patient.
Endogenous and Exogenous prostate supplements
The difference between these is foods and herbs. Foods in most cases are endogenous and a natural part of our diet. Exogenous ones are external like most herbs designed for medicinal use and eventually lose their effectiveness. They can only be taken for months at most and not years as they can become harmful as I have explained. This is one of the reasons reactions occur and the best sounding herb can become your enemy!
Do you know the most important prostate cancer supplement?
Vitamin D beats them all! Low levels and you double your risk of prostate cancer. The darker your skin the greater your risk especially black men. Low levels wreak havoc with your prostate.
Men today are chronically low in this crucial vitamin. The best way to get it is through sunlight. If you can't then take a fat soluble version of vitamin D3.
cod liver oil
sardines
liposomal D3
natural forms of Vitamin D3
avoid all other versions of D
Go from Prostate Health Supplements to Vitamin D and Prostate Cancer
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine @ Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus. Contact: 0541234556
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article