Obuasi Celebrates International Day Against Child Labour
The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has celebrated World Day against Child Labour at Binsere a suburb of Obuasi on Wednesday, 21st June 2017. The International Labor Organization (I.L.O) launched the World Day against Child labor in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labor and the actions and efforts needed to nib in the bud.
The Odikuro of Binsere, Nana Akwasi Badu who was also the chairman for the occasion, other traditional leaders, some pupils from Binsere J.H.S, teachers and the entire Binsere community were all present for the celebration.
The Municipal Chief Executive; Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah who graced the occasion, in a speech expressed the Assembly’s commitment to the welfare of the children and will therefore continue to carry out every policy programme and projects geared towards the welfare and protection of the rights of children. He defined child Labour to be every activity a person under 18 years undertakes that is harmful to his/her physical health, that negatively affects his/her education and has the potential of destroying his/her social well-being and development.
He stated that Ghana is the first country to ratify the United Nation Convention on rights of children (UNCRC) in 1989, by which we bond ourselves as a nation to comply with all the requirements, the convention expects from us as a nation.
He indicated that the Assembly has been providing and will continue to provide opportunities for children to enjoy the rights in the UNCRC and the Children’s Act of Ghana, through the provision of School infrastructure, scholarships to brilliant but needy children, livelihood capacity building and support for poor parents, social education and sensitization against neglect and abuse as well as crimes specifically perpetuated against children.
In conclusion, he promised the people of Binsere through the Assembly member to fix their deplorable roads and renovate the J.H.S block to enhance access and improve the quality of education respectively. Parents were also advised to take the education of their children seriously because their future depends on it.
The Municipal Social Welfare Officer, Peter Owusu Ansah, the Municipal NCCE director, Emmanuel Duah Attobra and Hannah Amponsah , Girl Child Coordinator of the Education Directorate were all speakers at the programme.
