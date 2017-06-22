TOP STORIES
NPP China Members Congratulates Mr. Moses Antwi
The members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in China (CN) has sent warm wishes to its 2nd Vice Chairman, Moses Antwi, on his graduation. Mr. Moses Antwi, the 2nd Vice Chairman of NPP-China Branch this week graduated from Shandong University of Science and Technology-Qingdao, China.
Mr. Moses Antwi is a native of Dantano near Kukuom in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana. He was born and raised in Goaso, Brong Ahafo Region.
He is a Telecom Engineer, Management Consultant, and also the Founder and Board Chairman of Dream for All Foundation (DFAF); Moses is active in the regional and national policy arena. He holds a bachelor degree in telecommunications engineering at Shandong University of Science and Technology, Qingdao-Huangdao, China, having studied Network Security, Computer Network, Circuit Analysis, Antenna principles, Television Production. In 2016 Universities Robot Competition, Moses was awarded second class honors.
He also holds Certificate of Chinese Language from Binary University (Impian Language School), Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia. He studied Business in Senior High School and proceeded to Cape Town (South Africa) for a short course in Accounting.
From December 2016 till date, the telecom engineer expert worked as the Management Consultant/Teacher in America company called ‘’Baby Power’’, Wendeng, China, which he works to carry out research and data collection to understand the organization, conduct analysis. Run focus groups and facilitate workshops, prepare business proposals and presentations, identify issues and form hypotheses and solutions, manage projects and programs. He is frequently invited to speak on a range of issues, from the impact of public policy, the role of addressing student’s challenges. He has impacted education among the youth and students on various platforms such as seminars, conferences, workshops etc. He also works with China Mobile Company in Weihai District.
From 2015 till date, he worked as 2nd vice chairman of New Patriotic Party(NPP), China branch. As the telecom engineer expert, he introduced branch membership ID cards, website design for his branch. He was also a member of the NPP 2016 IT team and also was the Rep. of the NPP China Diaspora Mobilization for 2016.
He is widely considered among his peers to be one of the most innovative young professionals of today.
Between 2013 to 2015, Mr. Moses served as International Student’s Admission Advisor, Volunteer at Shandong University of Science and Technology, Qingdao-Huangdao, China, which he was responsible for connecting with students, communicate with new students from a variety of venues, evaluates potential applicants. He is always seeking the welfare of Ghanaian students in various universities, moving from campus to campus to make sure things are in order for some of Ghanaians students.
From September 2013 - 2014, Moses was a board member of the Voice of the students of Shandong University of Science and Technology, China, which he works to make decisions in the interest of the students, Establish and monitor policies, develop strategy and maintain effective board performance.
Moses was personal aide to the Director of Impian Language Centre owned by Pusat Bahasa Impian Sdn. Bhd. back in Malaysia, which works to meet the needs of business and improve employment opportunities for foreigner college students, 2013; And also served as Maintenance Supervisor of His Sanctuary of Glory Global Ministries (HSGGM) Malaysia, 2013.
Negotiating for financial aids for students both Partial and Full and a lot more for Ghanaians who are willing to study in China, USA, Canada, and Germany, because of his links with a lot of universities.
Congratulations Mr. Moses Antwi (Nana Moses II).
