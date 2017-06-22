TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
GIPC undertakes 10-day investment promotion mission to US
Accra, June 22, GNA - The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce - Ghana (AmCham Ghana) and the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC, has ended a 10-day investment promotion mission to the United States.
The 35-member strong delegation, led by Mr Yofi Grant, CEO of the GIPC, attended the Corporate Council of Africa's 11th Biennial US-Africa Business Summit in Washington DC from June 13 to June 16.
A statement from GIPC said during the Summit, the GIPC hosted a Doing Business in Ghana Session on the theme: 'Ghana, Open for Business; Opportunities and Partnerships,' to showcase specific investment potentials to high level business leaders and financiers.
A Diaspora Seminar was also hosted by the Centre in collaboration with the Ghana Embassy in Washington with the purpose of creating awareness of efforts being made by the government to improve the Ghanaian business environment as well as showcase existing investment potentials.
Another business session focused on Ghana was held in Philadelphia in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce in Philadelphia.
The exclusive session focused on Business to Business sessions (B2Bs) and building partnerships with top business executives operating in Philadelphia.
The GIPC visit had the objective to showcase specific investment potentials in Ghana and support local private sector players in their search for international business partners and deepen growing levels of trade and investment between Ghana and the US.
The US has from September 1994 to March 2017 registered a total of 345 projects valued at $ 4.5 billion in Ghana.
The major sectors of interest of these companies registered with the GIPC are services, manufacturing and tourism.
GIPC stakeholder events and missions are part of the Centre's strategy to showcase the Ghanaian private sector and introduce them to various local and international business platforms.
In a related development, prior to his departure to the US, the CEO of GIPC, Mr Grant met with key members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) as part of the Centre's effort to gather feedback from its key stakeholders on aspects of the GIPC Act 2013 (Act 865) currently being considered for review.
The meeting, held in a co-operative atmosphere, had the two parties engage in fruitful deliberations on issues that boarded on incentives and support for local businesses.
Mr. Grant, reiterated the Presidents words of governments focus on a Ghana built by Ghanaians for Ghanaians, with mutually beneficial partnerships.
He also stated that Ghanaian enterprise must be supported to truly take the commanding heights of the economy, with a bigger focus on value added and production for Ghana to become the business hub of West Africa.
GNA
