TOP STORIES
"Do not let your heart envy sinners,But be zealous for the fear of the Lord all day;For surely there's a hereafter, and your hope will not be cut off" (Proverbs 23:17-18)By: OBOURBA ASANTE TAADO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
GEPA To Promote Exportable Products
A Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Mr. Akilu Sayibu, has said that the current officials of the Authority were more equipped to effectively implement their policy of identifying and promoting at least one potential exportable product in each of the 216 districts of Ghana, after a successful 21 day’s capacity building seminar in China.
He told the international media in an interview that the topics being treated at the seminar, which are mainly China’s Development experience, were very similar to the various development policies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. The seminar is being attended by Senior Officials from Developing countries including Ghana.
Mr. Akilu Sayibu expressed optimism that the participation of the GEPA officials in the seminar had sharpened their skills and also positioned them to execute the national strategy on the promotion of non-traditional exports.
According to the GEPA Deputy CEO, the economy of China was growing at a very fast pace and it was only natural for the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to identify products and services that could be exported from Ghana to China to increase earnings from the Non-Traditional Export to enhance the development of Ghana.
The final set of topics to be treated at the seminar include: China’s Experience in Agriculture Development and Agricultural Industrialization, China’s Experience in International Economic and Technical Cooperation, China’s Experience in Industrial Development, China’s Policy and Experience in Poverty Reduction.
Some other topics already tackled at the seminar were, China’s Foreign Aid, China’s development path among other relevant topics.
Industrial and cultural visitations were also made to Beijing’s Economic Development Area, The Forbidden City and The Silk Street among other places.
The 21-day training programme which was sponsored by the Chinese government in collaboration with the Academy of International Business Officials and the Ministry of Finance and Commerce of the People's Republic of China brought together 122 participants from 17 countries and also presented an excellent opportunity for corporate networking, Mr Sayibu explained.
Samuel Lartey, Joyce Baah Tawiah, Zeanafa Ramatu and Janet Armah were part of the GEPA team.
The GEPA team is expected back to Ghana on Thursday June 22, 2017.
From Edmond Gyebi, Tamale
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News