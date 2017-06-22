TOP STORIES
THERE IS OPPORTUNITY EVERYWHERE BUT HOW TO FIND ITBy: BETTY-BEV AGYEI-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Motivational Writer Ralph Antwi Unveils New Book 'Peep'
On Sunday, June 18th, close to two hundred people filled the Omanye Hall of Labadi Beach Hotel to witness the launch of Author Ralph Antwi’s 50th book titled Peep. The much-publicized launch enjoyed exclusive patronage from guests who had pre-ordered the book.
“Peep,” said Author Ralph, “is more than a book.” Explaining the vision behind his 50th book, the author described Peep as a conglomerate.
He added that RAIN foundations had, in fact, already registered Peep Holdings—with Peep Pharmacy, Peep Transport, among others as its subsidiaries. He iterated the need for the Christian society to take up entrepreneurship and support itself financially.
The launch was not without its share of notables: Prophet Selassie Addae, Prophet Bernard El-Bernard, and Mrs. Asenso-Okyere to mention a few. Rev. Eastwood Anaba, in his video message to the audience, said, “I didn’t know that Peep could also be used to write a book, but it has been done.”
Senior Prophet Opoku Nsiah also joked at the weirdness of the author in penning down 50 books before his 40th birthday.Guests munched on tasty savories that were served in an executive cocktail fashion throughout the event.
The launch came to a close as the author autographed books and treated his guests to photoshoot sessions. The two-hour event was deemed an immense success by many patrons.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Book Release