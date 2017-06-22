modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Man fined for unlawful entry

GNA
52 minutes ago | Social News

Tarkwa (W/R), June 21, GNA - The Tarkwa circuit court on Tuesday fined an 18 year-old unemployed, Gideon Kwaw, 600 Ghana cedis for causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry.

Kwaw pleaded guilty to the offence and would go to Prison for six months in default.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that the complainant Vida Ezuah, a trader resides in the same area at Akyempim, near Tarkwa with the convict.

The prosecutor said on June 14, at about 0730 hours, the complainant locked the doors in her house and left for the market to purchase some items.

Inspector Anaman said when the complainant returned after an hour she saw Gideon attempting to open the main door leading to her room with a spanner.

She said the complainant then asked the convict what his mission was in the house and he started pleading for forgiveness.

She said the complainant quickly called two of her neighbours and Gideon was arrested and handed over to the police.

GNA

By Erica Apeatu Addo, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Sekou To Kufuor: Nkrumah Best President Ever

2 hours ago

Rawlings Turns 70 Today

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Even though l dont speak English but I CAN SAY I LOVE YOU

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.34994.3543
Euro4.84874.8519
Pound Sterling5.50915.5152
Swiss Franc4.46344.4661
Canadian Dollar3.27543.2772
S/African Rand0.33340.3335
Australian Dollar3.28463.2892
body-container-line