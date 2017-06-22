TOP STORIES
Man fined for unlawful entry
Tarkwa (W/R), June 21, GNA - The Tarkwa circuit court on Tuesday fined an 18 year-old unemployed, Gideon Kwaw, 600 Ghana cedis for causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry.
Kwaw pleaded guilty to the offence and would go to Prison for six months in default.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that the complainant Vida Ezuah, a trader resides in the same area at Akyempim, near Tarkwa with the convict.
The prosecutor said on June 14, at about 0730 hours, the complainant locked the doors in her house and left for the market to purchase some items.
Inspector Anaman said when the complainant returned after an hour she saw Gideon attempting to open the main door leading to her room with a spanner.
She said the complainant then asked the convict what his mission was in the house and he started pleading for forgiveness.
She said the complainant quickly called two of her neighbours and Gideon was arrested and handed over to the police.
GNA
By Erica Apeatu Addo, GNA
