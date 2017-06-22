TOP STORIES
D greatness of a man does not depend on d time he spend or d amount of money or wealth he aquire on earth but d services he has rendered 2 humanity.By: Osuwa Abdulbaki
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
MTN and Lenovo partner to launch Moto Z in Ghana
Accra, June 21, GNA - MTN, the leading telecommunication company, has partnered Lenovo, through its subsidiary, Motorola Mobility to launch its latest mobile device, the Moto Z.
Made from military aircraft-grade aluminium and stainless steel, the new 'Moto Z' packs an incredibly powerful Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 820 processor, available with 4GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage inside.
It is the world's thinnest premium smartphone (just 4.9mm thin) and is compatible with the all-new 'Moto Mods' which gives consumers the ability to change their phone in a snap.
It has up to 30 hours of battery to keep users going all day while a 15 minutes of recharge will give users up to 8 hours of power.
Mr John Peters Adekpe, Country Manager of Lenovo, said the company took the decision to partner with MTN because of its leadership in both voice and data in the Ghanaian market.
'MTN is the market leader in Ghana today, not only in voice but in data with over 50 per cent market share so it gives us that platform to introduce this excellent product to the target audience across Ghana in a much easier and faster way.'
He said 'what we have been able to show is a technology that is only available with Motorola. It is patented, it is not replicable anywhere and this is something that we are giving to consumers'.
Noel Ganson, General Manager of Consumer Marketing at MTN, said the company was focused on giving its customers unparallel digital experience hence the decision to work with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) such as Lenovo.
He said the company was prepared to give any other marketing support to any OEM partner that would enhance the satisfaction of MTN customers.
Mr. Ganson said the Moto Z is a new innovation all phone lovers would have, adding that 'what is actually astounding has to do with the accessories that come with it'.
The Moto Z will be sold through MTN channels and every major retail outlets across the country with every purchase of the Moto Z smartphone from MTN coming with 2.5 GB of data every month for 6 months.
The first 50 devices to be purchased will enjoy a special combo of Moto Mods.
Other special features of the Moto Z is its high-resolution 13MP camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus and a front-facing 5MP camera which includes a wide-angle lens, which is great for fitting friends in the picture.
Its water-repellent coating means rain, splashes or spills would not get in the way and with its fingerprint reader, a touch will instantly wake up your phone.
Motorola was acquired by Lenovo in 2015 and the new owners are focused on taking over the market with its new range of products which include Moto C, Moto E, Moto G, Moto X and Moto Z.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News