TOP STORIES
Everyone is the god of himself and the god of others.By: Njideka
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
32 for trial over Mahama's murder
Accra, June 21, GNA - A total of 58 suspects on Wednesday appeared before an Accra Central District Court in connection with the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama in Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.
When the case was called on Wednesday, the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah told the court that they were ready to prosecute 32 out of the 58 suspects who were presented.
He said their investigations so far has firm grounds to prosecute the 32 persons, and asked the court to temporarily discharge the remaining 26, pending further investigations, to prepare the rest before the Court.
The court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah accordingly remanded the 32 suspects into police custody and discharged the 26.
It also ordered that the 11th accused person, Ebenezer Asamoah who claims to be a 17 year old student to be taken to the Borstal Institute, until otherwise established by the police to be of age and can stand trial.
The case has since been adjourned to July 6.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News