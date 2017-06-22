TOP STORIES
Costa Rica's president inhales insect on live TV
Somehow, this wasn’t a buzzkill for Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera.
He accidentally swallowed a wasp during a live TV interview with reporters on Thursday, then laughed it off like it was NBD.
Instead of gagging, the president was in stitches about his stunning snack.
“I ate it. I ate, I ate the wasp,” he declared almost proudly before taking a swig of water. “Pure protein!”
The woman standing behind him looked far more horrified.
Naturally, online viewers had a field day over his quick bite. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon even featured the clip during his opening monologue on Monday.
