Costa Rica's president inhales insect on live TV

Huffingtonpost
3 hours ago | General News

Somehow, this wasn’t a buzzkill for Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera.

He accidentally swallowed a wasp during a live TV interview with reporters on Thursday, then laughed it off like it was NBD.

Instead of gagging, the president was in stitches about his stunning snack.

“I ate it. I ate, I ate the wasp,” he declared almost proudly before taking a swig of water. “Pure protein!”

The woman standing behind him looked far more horrified.

Naturally, online viewers had a field day over his quick bite. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon even featured the clip during his opening monologue on Monday.

