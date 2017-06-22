TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Gender Ministry To Participate In The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2017
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) of the Republic of Ghana has declared its participation in the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2017 scheduled for 23 – 27 July, 2017 in Accra, Ghana.
This was in a statement by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. KwesiArmo-Himbson when ExLA Group paid a working visit to the Ministry in Accra on Wednesday 21st June, 2017.
A six-member delegation from ExLA Group, led by Dr. Akosua Darkwah, a lead promoter for YAWC 2017 was welcomed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. KwesiArmo-Himbson to his office.
In an introductory remark, Dr. Akosua Darkwah rehashed the purpose of the visit and introduced members of the delegation to the Chief Director. Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor in his statement gave a brief background about the Young African Women Congress, the rational, mission and vision for the congress.
He also gave insight into what took place at the maiden edition of the annual congress held in 2016 and besought the ministry’s involvement in the upcoming event as an authority in championing women and girls’ development in Ghana.
Mr. KwesiArmo-Himbson on his part commended the ExLA Group on its role in championing the course of women especially young women. He expressed delight at the number of young men on the Planning Team for YAWC 2017 saying that many more men ought to join the movement to empower women.
On that note, he revealed the Ministry’s plan to launch a campaign known as ‘He for She’ to deliberately involve men in the women empowerment agenda. Chipping into the idea, Mr. Osei Tuffuor indicated that the 2017 edition of YAWC has inculcated a segment known as ‘Time with the Men’ with similar objectives.
Mr. KwesiArmo-Himbson expressed the willingness of the Gender Ministry which was adjudged best ministry in Ghana last year by Imani Africa to partner organisations such as ExLA Group and declared the acceptance of the Gender Ministry to attend and participate in the congress.
He was later presented with the Official Report of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2016 and the working document for the upcoming congress by the team.
