“Let’s salute our enemies. That makes at least one happy. (Saluons nos ennemis. - Ca fait au moins un heureux.)”By: Charles de Leusse
Blame NDC For The Disrespect Of Teachers
Contrary to what Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo would have us believe, it is not that our teachers are no longer respected by Ghanaian society these days; rather, it is the fact that the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), foremost among them former President Jerry John Rawlings, have given short-shrift treatment to education, at all levels, during most of the period that the party and its immediate institutional antecedent, the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), have dominated our national political landscape. Which, of course, is most of the 1980s up until the year 2000 (See “Teachers No Longer Respected – Osafo-Maafo” –Starrfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 5/15/17).
For instance, it was under the watch of Chairman Rawlings that the old British-inherited high school system, with its 7-year duration, was drastically reduced to a 3-year system that scarcely met the barest minimum of international standards. Couple the preceding with the woeful underfunding of our educational system across the board, and the direct result is the present recipe for disaster that is the fundamental fare of what passes for the country’s formal educational system.
Under the Kufuor-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the situation was improved somewhat, with a healthy and meaningful reversion to the standard 4-year high school system; but only somewhat, because the previous NDC regime, chaperoned by Chairman Rawlings, with its woefully underfunded vocationally oriented system, had done more than enough damage to the quality of both our elementary and secondary school systems.
This automatically translated into a significantly depreciated tertiary or college and university professional and academic curricula. This dismal state of affairs can be clearly seen to be directly reflected in the generally poor performance quality of our citizens at all levels of endeavor. Under the watch of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, the then-Minister of Women’s and Children’s Affairs and Social Protection, or some such designation, Ms. AkuaSenaDansua, later named Ambassador to Germany, agitated for a reversion of the 4-year high school system to the pre-Kufuor 3-year system.
Her rationale was that our young women needed to be hurriedly pushed out of the school system into the marriage market to reproduce more potential NDC supporters and ideologues, in order to guarantee the political entrenchment of the juggernaut that was the National Democratic Congress party machine.
And so the nature and quality of the country’s basic educational system effectively became prime grist for political gamesmanship or football tournament between the country’s two major parties. Now, what needs to be done, besides the salutary restoration of the Teacher-Trainee Allowances that were savagely abrogated by the Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress, is to promote and train our teachers to resume their old societal role as cultural and opinion leaders, which was crudely and rudely assumed by the dropout community vigilantes who became opinion and cultural leaders with the advent of the Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council, and the latter’s so-called People’s Defense Councils and People’s Defense Committees (or PDCs).
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
