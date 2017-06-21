TOP STORIES
Smarter than smart phones? Lenovo outdoors Moto z
Lenovo, new owners of Motorola Mobility LLC has unveiled its latest mobile device it describes as the game changer in the smart phone industry.
Started five years ago, the Moto range of products promises a new different mobile phone experience for users.
At the launch of the products, Tuesday, which was in partnership with MTN, patrons were taken through a number of innovations that should make the new product a lot smarter, including, a little shake of the phone which automatically switches on the flashlight or triggers the photo mode.
With the help of the all-new Moto Mods, which officials describe as “the next era of mobile technology” the Moto brand of phones can project to, at least a 70-inch movie projector with the Moto Insta-Share Projector.
In a seamless demonstration at the launch, a Shatta wale video which was playing on one of the Moto range of products was quickly projected onto a 70 inch platform, just by the use of the moto mod which was fixed behind the phone in a split second.
The country manager of Lenovo, Ghana, John Peters Adekpe, said the moto brand of products will provide the utmost set of innovations which for years have been missing in the smart phone industry.
The products which range from Moto c which is the entry point and the preferred brand for the youth, to Moto G which is the high-end premium product come at affordable prices, John Peters said in an interview shortly after the launch.
He described the Moto z as the world’s thinnest smart phone made of military aircraft-grade aluminium and stainless steel.
It is water resistant with a longer battery life span and a brighter picture quality, he added
Explaining the partnership, the General Manager of Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, Mr Noel Kojo-Ganson said as market leaders, their ambition is to lead the drive towards the digital agenda and will do so by partnering with innovative products.
He said as the first mobile operator to have launched 4G which now has over 250,000 subscribers the company is focused on introducing innovations that will inure to the benefit of its subscribers.
As part of the partnership arrangement, MTN will be offering a 2.5 GB data bundle from MTN every month for six months for all those who purchase the Moto Z products.
