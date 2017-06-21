TOP STORIES
we are great not because of what we have or know but what we make of them.By: Samuel Senanu
GITTA Nominees Unveiled For 2017 Awards
Nominees for the 7th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) has been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the ICT ecosystem is represented.
The 7th GITTA Award which is powered by InstinctWave, the same company behind the much celebrated Ghana Construction Awards, CFO Awards (Ghana & Nigeria) and Africa Brand Conference, UK, is scheduled to hold on the 15th of July at the Kempinski hotel.
Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal CEO of InstinctWave noted that more categories will be created for government ministries agency and department to promote and reward government efforts on digitization of the economy.
According to Naphtal, the 7th GITTA is special as it will celebrate and commensurate Ghana at 60 celebrations by also unveiling Ghana 25 ICT leaders.
The nominations were officially unveiled to the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards had reviewed all entries and conducted their own research into entries submitted by companies.
Mr. Naphtal further indicated that more nominees will be announced in a few days’ time. The nominees include categories for banks and special recognition awards for individuals and organizations. A full list of nominees can be viewed on the events website- http://gittawards.com.gh/
The GITTA awards night is Ghana’s first and only platform for recognizing excellence in the ICT industry.
The awards represent the most respected accolade in the industry, celebrating excellence in innovation, product development and service delivery. This year has expanded further to recognize various government agencies deploying ICT to improve service delivery.
Below is the full List of Nominees
Telecom Wholesale Company of the Year
Vodafone Wholesale
MainOne
Glo One
Dolphin Telecom
Gilat
Customer Experience Award
Airtel
Vodafone
Tigo
MTN
Busy
IS
Connecting the Unconnected
Tigo
MTN
Vodafone
MTN
Infrastructure Company of the Year
ATC Ghana
Helios Towers
Eaton Towers
Comsys
Software Company of the Year
Rancard Solutions
Persol
DreamOval
Bsystems
4GLTE Provider of the Year
Surfline
Busy
MTN
Mobile Money Service of the Year
Airtel Money
MTN Mobile Money
Vodafone Cash
Tigo Cash
IT Company of the Year
Comsys
Redmango
Ostec
GCNet
IPMC
Mericom Solutions
Marketing Campaign of the Year
MTN
Airtel
Glo
Busy
Tigo
Telecom Brand of the Year
MTN
Airtel
Glo
Busy
Tigo
Telecom Business of the Year
Airtel Business
Vodafone Business
MTN Business
Tigo Business
Tower Company of the Year
Helios Towers
Eaton Towers
ATC Ghana
Managed IT Services Provider of the Year
Ostec
CWG
RedMango
GCNet
Liranz Ltd
Cloud Service Provider of the Year
MTN Business
CWG
Internet Solutions
Atmospace
Mobile VAS Company of the Year
SMSGH
Txt Ghana
DreamOval
Rancard Solutions
Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year
Comsys
RedMango
Internet Solutions
Zipnet Business
ISP of the Year
Zipnet
Internet Solutions
Comsys
Busy
Satellite Provider of the Year
K-NET
Comsys
Gilat
IT Support Company of the Year
Liranz Ltd
GCNet
Spearhead
Mericom Solutions
CSR Company of the Year
Airtel
MTN
Tigo
Vodafone
Telecom Brand of the Year
Vodafone
MTN
Airtel
Tigo
Busy
Mobile Operator of the Year
MTN
Vodafone
Airtel
Tigo
Glo
Mobile Payment Provider of the Year
Expresspay
Slydepay
InterPay
Mobile Distributor of the Year
I2
MobileZone
IPMC
Telefonika
System Integration Company of the Year
Redmango
Comsys
Rom Consult
SpearHead
IT Consulting Firm of the Year
Ostec
Logiciel
Edel Technologies
Liranz Ltd
E-Commerce Company of the Year
Jumia
Kaymu
OLX
Tisu
Tonaton
Most Popular Phone Brand of the Year
Samsung
Tecno
Infinix
iTel
Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year
GCNet
West Blue Consulting
SGS Ghana
Most Innovative Use of Social Media
Airtel
MTN
Tigo
Vodafone
Digital Bank of the Year
Ecobank
Stanbic Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Fidelity Bank
Standard Chartered
Best Bank in Mobile Financial Inclusion
Ecobank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Fidelity Bank
GCB Bank
E-Banking Service of the Year
GCB Bank
Stanbic Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Barclays Bank
Standard Chartered
Technology Advanced Bank of the Year
Zenith Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Stanbic Bank
Fidelity Bank
Ecobank
Standard Chartered
Mobile Banking App of the Year
Guaranty Trust Bank
Stanbic Bank
Fidelity Bank
Ecobank
Standard Chartered
Access Bank
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
CEO Of the Year
CTO Of the Year
CIO of the Year
IT Team Of the Year(Public/Private)
Customer Service Team of the Year
Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year
ICT Entrepreneur of the Year
Industry Personality of the Year
Special Recognition Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
ICT Hall of Fame
