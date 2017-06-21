TOP STORIES
The only Languages Most African Pastors and their respective Churches understand are ' MONEY, FUND-RAISING, SOWING SEEDS, MALAKAI 3:10 and MATTHEW 7:7.By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Groupe Nduom Foundation, Safe Water Network provide water for Otwereso
The Groupe Nduom (GN) Foundation and Safe Water Network will on Thursday commission another water project at Otwereso in the Eastern Region.
This comes on the heels of two water projects that were commissioned at Abeyee and Berase in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) District of the Central Region.
All the three water stations were constructed at an estimated cost of $300,000 and will provide safe, affordable and reliable water access to over 12,000 people.
According to the President of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, safe water access is directly related to health.
“This is why the GN Foundation found it necessary to invest in these projects in order to improve the health of people,” he noted in a statement.
Safe Water Network has launched water stations in 95 communities in six regions, providing water access for nearly 300,000 people in Ghana.
The water stations also known as H20ME water enterprises, apply a Limited Mechanization System (LMS) technology with chlorine dosing equipment and will produce an average of 60,000 litres of water daily.
A network of five standpipes have been provided in each of the three communities to ensure convenient water access with plans to introduce a household connection program and mobile enabled water ATMs.
GN Bank Commissioning at Otwereso
Aside from the commissioning of the water project, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will also use the opportunity to commission the 295th branch of GN Bank branch in Otwereso.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance