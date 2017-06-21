TOP STORIES
When grace is activated, rules struggle for places to hide.By: Analimbey, Adobe-Rah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
We've taken concrete actions to fulfill 2016 manifesto – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government is on course with programmes to improve on the living standards of Ghanaians.
He said despite being in office for barely five months, his government has taken “concrete actions” to fulfill promises made during the 2016 election campaigns.
At a lunch with Executives of both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and International Democratic Union (IDU) executives at the Flagstaff House Wednesday, the President said the economy is improving because of his government’s many interventions.
He cited some “ambitious programmes” such as government’s one district one factory, planting for food and jobs and free senior high school which he said, will transform the country when fully implemented.
The IDU is an association of over 80 Conservative, Christian Democratic and like-minded political parties with centre and centre-right leanings.
The group founded in 1983, provides a platform for parties with similar political beliefs to exchange views on matters bordering on democracy and policy.
The NPP is one of the few parties in sub-Saharan Africa who are members of the IDU and this explains the group’s decision to hold its Executive meeting in Ghana.
The President who had attended IDU meetings on three occasions as the leader of the NPP, charged the executives to hold fast to beliefs of the group.
President Akufo-Addo said the “war to build a better world” by strengthening democracy and improving the living standard of citizens cannot be lost.
He said it was for these reasons, Ghanaians voted for his “modest self” and the NPP to form then next government in 2016.
“They voted for us to fix the economy and put our country on the part of progress,” he said, adding the citizens bought into his government’s ambitious programmes.
The President said the programmes are hinged on restructuring state institutions, modernizing agriculture, rationalizing the financial sector and reducing cost of borrowing.
He expressed confidence that the needs of Ghanaians will be met following the successful implementation of the programmes.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics