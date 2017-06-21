TOP STORIES
Rule Of Law Exists In Ghana
That the RULE OF LAW exists in Ghana is fact that cannot be denied or refuted. It must therefore be given the chance to operate.
George Bernard Shaw, a lawyer by profession, has proved to Ghanaians to that effect and he deserves big praises instead of insults. I wish to congratulate him for being bold to defend the accused persons
According to Mr. Shaw, “I have offered to defend ‘free of charge’ the 60 people arrested in Denkyira-Oboase for allegedly lynching Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, Commander of a detachment of Military stationed in the area. “
In a country where there is rule of law, the Justice Ministry appoints counsel for a person accused of murder who is unable to pay for counsel of his choice.
A section of ignorant media have arrogated to themselves the power to condemn or insult Lawyer Shaw for offering to defend the alleged criminals from Denkyira-Oboase.
Did the ignorant media ask themselves how possible a Senior Military Officer goes out trotting at dawn unaccompanied in a strange land?
President Nana Akufo-Addo told the nation before and after 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections that under his administration, rule of law will take the centre stage in the country and this is a proof of it.
Under John Dramani Mahama’s administration who would have dared come out to defend the culprits of Denkyira-Oboase? That lawyer would have been trailed and killed.
Montie Radio station alone would have tried Mr. Shaw, Defence Attorney, before the case even appears before a judge. The Judge would also have been bombarded with a lot of insults.
Ex-President Mahama had the audacity to release three guys from “Montie Radio” who were jailed four months by Ghana’s Supreme Court after serving only one month. Montie Radio was one of the NDC and Mahama propaganda machineries.
Mahama was leading the country into a possible one party state. Ghanaians read into his actions hence they overwhelmingly voted him and his NDC out of office.
