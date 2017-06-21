TOP STORIES
Issues ignored are crises assured.By: Merqury Quaye
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Saudi Arabia’s interventionist policies and solidarity with Israel like UAE destroy Muslim unity
The Muslim Brotherhood movement published a statement on his official english website and citisized two countries, Saudi Arabia and UAE, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and accused them of the interventionist measures and solidarity with Israel to destroy Muslim unity.
The statement states that the Saudi government by hosting the recent Arab-Islamic American Summit try to target the Islamic countries' interests and ... and disarming the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are going to put pressure on some countries hosting Muslim Brotherhood leaders.
Also, the Muslim Brotherhood movement has threatened the two above-mentioned countries and declared not to give up his stands which have taken them from the Quran and tradition.The statement states that the Saudi Arabia leadership and the Saudi government's claim regarding to serve the Two Holy Mosques are not true and free from real brotherhood.
They invited all Muslim types not to remain silent about the bully of Saudi Arabia and UAE.The movement has promised that the popular revolutions in Yemen, Syria and Libya will come to an end, despite the efforts of Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed to neutralize them.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Brian H.Hayden
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article