Ghanaian, 2 others pick King Baudouin Foundation awards
A Ghanaian, Alloysius Attah and two other young African entrepreneurs are set to receive the African Development Prize, under the King Baudouin Foundation awards 2016-17.
The three, including Gerald Abila, BarefootLaw Founder and Tonee Ndungu Founder of Kytabu in Kenya have been nominated by the foundation for their stand-out achievements in driving social change through technology.
Their technologies have impacted, in no small way the agricultural legal and educational sectors of their respective countries.
In Ghana, as in many developing countries, smallholder farmers play major roles in the economy but they have always faced a problem of lack of information that inhibits their work.
Alloysius Attah’s Farmerline technology has bridged that gap by connecting over 200,000 farmers with market information, peers and larger organisations.
A statement issued by King Baudouin Foundation cited a study conducted with fish farmers which revealed that, farmers who subscribed to Farmerline's information services for an entire season have seen revenue grow by over 50%.
King Baudouin Foundation awards 2016-17 African Development Prize to three young, African tech-entrepreneurs driving social change across the continent
Today, The King Baudouin Foundation will hand the 2016-17 King Baudouin African Development Prize to the founders of BarefootLaw (Uganda), Farmerline (Ghana) and Kytabu (Kenya) at a biennial award ceremony in the presence of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the Royal Palace in Brussels.
The Prize recognises the stand-out achievement of three young, African tech-entrepreneurs driving social change across the continent. By empowering those at the heart of social enterprises to advance, the Prize endorses a new model of global development that views entrepreneurship and local leadership, rather than traditional aid, as the key to sustainable change.
For the first time, the Prize will be awarded to three organisations to recognise the growing number of socially minded tech-entrepreneurs across the continent. All three organisations share the underlying principle of using simple technology to connect people with essential knowledge. Each tech-platform enables communities to access and share information in fundamental areas: education (Kytabu), legal rights (BarefootLaw) and agriculture (Farmerline).
The Prize includes an award of €75,000 for each organisation and access to a wide network of stakeholders who will support them as they grow.
The Chair of the King Baudouin Foundation, Thomas Leysen said:
“By enabling local, creative initiatives focused on social good to grow, we promote a culture of self-sufficiency and empowerment, not dependency. Traditional foreign aid and donating funds have proven theirs limits if what we want is to create long-term change on the continent. The Foundation believes in recognising and supporting local entrepreneurs who are passionate about finding solutions to local development challenges. Our winners have set a new precedent on how technology can change lives across Africa.”
The Chair of the Prize Selection Committee, Koen Vervaeke, said:
“Expanding the Prize to recognise three winners instead of one is a reflection of the abundance of tech-entrepreneurs driving social change across the continent.
Young entrepreneurs are changing the economic landscape on the continent. They represent the future, a future that is happening now. Illustrating this in three key sectors was the only way of doing justice to the diversity of this transformation.”
BarefootLaw Founder, Gerald Abila based in Uganda said:
“I am humbled by this award and the recognition of BarefootLaw’s work. In 2012 we set out with the goal to demystify the law and empower people to understand their rights. The few legal practitioners in Uganda are based in the capital city, making it difficult for people both in urban and rural areas to access legal services.”
“Our journey is just starting. With the money and mentorship offered through the Prize, we will be able to grow and support more people to protect themselves, their families and communities from legal wrongs.”
Farmerline Co-founder Alloysius Attah based in Ghana said:
“We are excited to grow and expand with the support of the African Development Prize. Agriculture is central to African economies. We see the impact that technology is having on local communities; our ambition is to connect even more smallholder farmers with direct access to global markets, information and finance. We are building the operating system for small-scale farmers in Africa. Hopefully, this will make them exponentially more successful.”
Kytabu Founder Tonee Ndungu based in Kenya said:
“Quality education is at the heart of human development. Many students miss out and are held back because they cannot afford books that are curriculum required. Our app changes that. We are the alternative to textbooks. It is solutions like this that will transform our communities and enable people to build more prosperous lives. We are proud to be a part of a new wave of development across the continent and looking forward to developing the platform further through the Prize.”
