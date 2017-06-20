TOP STORIES
One person missing, 2 in critical condition after Ankobra boat disaster
Search is still underway for one person who is reported missing following a boat disaster at Ankobra in the Western region, Tuesday.
Fifty-six-year-old Ampofi Tawiah was among 10 fishermen who were returning from fishing to Axim when the boat was hit by a storm.
Two fishermen were reported to be in critical condition as a result of the incident.
One of the survivors, Kwame Mensah, who spoke to Ankobra FM’s Michael Adomako said he was sitting next to the deceased when the incident happened.
He said they were swept by a strong wave on the stormy sea together with the boat until they were rescued by another group of fishermen at Axim in Nzema East Municipal in the Western Region.
According to him, nine of them were rescued including three teenagers but 56-year-old Mr Ampofi Tawiah has still not been found after the incident.
“We tried our best to recover him from the sea but we couldn’t find him,” he said tearily.
The fisherfolks are reported to have performed all the necessary rituals which they believe will help them find the body of the missing fisherman hours after the incident.
The reporter said although the Ellembele police were on the scene after the fisherfolks reported the accident to them they could not do much as they do not have the logistics to help in such situations.
“They rely on the fisherfolks when accidents of such nature occur in the Ankobrah,” the reporter said.
The police have begun investigations into the matter.
Meanwhile, two of the victims who have been admitted to the Axim Government Hospital for medical attention are responding to treatment.
