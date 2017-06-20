TOP STORIES
Would The NDC Not Be Wise Putting The Entirety Of The Report Of The Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee Online?
If the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana's biggest opposition party, wants to successfully navigate its way out of the political wilderness again, it must become a political party that is completely transparent about what goes on behind closed doors away from the public gaze.
It is astonishing that the NDC is apparently resorting to secrecy - and intends to put the report of the committee chaired by Professor Kwesi Botchway under wraps. How then will its leaders get fresh ideas to rejuvenate the party with - if they hide that report from the good people of Ghana? Amazing.
The question there is: If all along the NDC's leaders intended to keep the report away from the public gaze, why then did they ask members of the Kwesi Botchway Committee to travel across the length and breadth of Ghana, interviewing the NDC's grassroots members to elicit their views on what they think led to the party's defeat in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections - and listen to their grievances about the way the election campaign was conducted too? Incredible.
When exactly will the geniuses who currently run the NDC finally learn that being transparent in all things is what makes political parties credible entities in democratic societies? Ebeeii. What self-respecting left-of-centre political party in the established democracies of the West, have the NDC's leadership - who insist that their party is a social democratic party - ever heard being accused of hiding a commissioned report of a post-election public enquiry that happens to be a post-mortem delving into the reasons for the electoral defeat that led to that party losing power?
With respect, the NDC's leadership ought to understand clearly that strategically, in the long-run, it will be far more beneficial for their party, if they were to put the entirety of the report of the Professor Kwesi Botchway Committee online - so that as many people as possible from around the world can digest its contents: and, after so doing, proffer advice to the party as to the best way forward for it. Haaba.
