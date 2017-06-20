TOP STORIES
Vodafone Extends Rewards To Broadband Customers
As part of its commitment to constantly engage and appreciate its loyal Fixed Broadband (FBB) customers, Vodafone Ghana is set to reward over 400 customers across the country in the month of June.
The special offer will provide loyal customers with free fuel Cards and exclusive Ebo Whyte tickets to watch the new drama – “Damaged Goods.”
Commenting on the package, Patricia Obo-Nai, Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana said:
“Active broadband customers who have been on the service for at least two years and made consistent payments via Vodafone Cash or My Vodafone App will be rewarded for their loyalty. Similarly, customers who have patronised the service for 5 months and upgraded their plans will be honoured. We also have a welcome anniversary package for customers who have been on the service for three months.”
She said the offer is Vodafone’s way of saying ‘thank you to loyal customers for their continuous support.
“We want our customers to feel special in the month of June especially as it coincides with Father’s day and Ramadan. Our consistency in rewarding our cherished customers reinforces our ethos as a SuperNet. We remain unwavering in our promise of offering special benefits for customers on Vodafone. Our unmatched offers are created to suit and enhance the lifestyle of customers.”
The Director added that Vodafone will continue to find new and delightful ways to enrich customers’ experience on the network.
