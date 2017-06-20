TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3422
|4.3464
|Euro
|4.8524
|4.8553
|Pound Sterling
|5.5380
|5.5443
|Swiss Franc
|4.4604
|4.4625
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2900
|3.2917
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3356
|Australian Dollar
|3.3018
|3.3077
Anglogold Ashanti Cautions Public Against Fake Recruitment
AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited (the “Company”) wishes to inform the general public that it has come to its notice that some parties and/or individuals, unrelated to the Company, have been posting online job vacancies in the name of the Company and its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited.
These individuals and/or companies write to unsuspecting job seekers either on a fraudulently designed AngloGold Ashanti letterhead or the letterhead of an alleged South African mining and Construction company known as Belko-SA Mining & Construction Company, which claims to have branches in Tarkwa, Obuasi and South Africa.
These job vacancies are false and those involved have not been contracted to recruit on behalf of the Company or its subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited. All job opportunities in the Company and its subsidiaries are published on the Careers Page of the Company’s official website www.anglogoldashanti.com
The general public is strongly advised not to respond to such vacancy advertisements. Persons may contact telephone numbers +233302743400-1 to verify the genuineness of any job vacancy advertisement.
Please take further note that AngloGold Ashanti will never request payment of any fees as part of its recruitment process. If any member of the public has fallen victim to this scam, please report to the Police. The Company has reported this to the appropriate authorities and are working with them to bring the perpetrators to book.
