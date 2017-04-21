modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ibrahim Mahama Asked To Pay GHS12.7m To State

Daily Guide
39 minutes ago | General News
Ibrahim Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has asked Mr Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama, to pay GHS12.7m to the state by May 8.

The amount represents duty for goods he cleared at the Tema Port with 44 dud cheques in 2015, plus interest.

The interest on the amount was worked by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The order was communicated to Mr Mahama on Friday, 21 April when he reappeared before EOCO after two previous meetings.

The issue about Mr Mahama's failure to pay duty on the heavy equipment he imported into the country was first made public by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Reacting to the EOCO directive to Mr Mahama to pay GHS12.7m, Mr Agyapong said he believes the amount should be in excess of GHS13million.

-Classfmonline

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Accra devastated by floods again [Video]

11 hours ago

Kumasi Residents Welcome New Mall 

11 hours ago

Anti-galamsey success 'just the beginning' – Ken Ashigbey

12 hours ago

We’ll not allow Galamsey to destroy our nation – Nana Addo

13 hours ago

Galamsey Kingpins Must Be Severely Punished

23 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery none but ourselves can free our minds - Bob Marley

By: Bob Marley quot-img-1
body-container-line